LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director John L. Battelle Sells 770 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $44,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,407.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. 140166 boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

