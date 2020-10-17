LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $7.54. LiqTech International shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

LIQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,911,491 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,209 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at about $2,317,000.

About LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.