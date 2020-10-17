Lewis L. Bird III Sells 20,877 Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HOME opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.99. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 164,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 954,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 110,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

