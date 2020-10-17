Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $65.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

