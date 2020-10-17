Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

