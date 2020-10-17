Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at $62,452,607.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

