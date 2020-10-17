Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes $206,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after acquiring an additional 745,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after acquiring an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 674.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after acquiring an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after acquiring an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
