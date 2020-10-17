Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,678 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 807.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 124,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 229,864 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 139,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000.

PXH opened at $17.95 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

