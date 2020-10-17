Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 142 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in McDonald's by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,519,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

