Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 140 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,433.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price objective (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

