Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $6,656,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 195,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 38,756.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $244.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $246.53.

