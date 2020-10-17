Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,822 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after buying an additional 508,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $128.00 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34. The company has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

