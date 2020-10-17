Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 3,133 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.

GLD opened at $178.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

