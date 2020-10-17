Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New $386,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $70.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.