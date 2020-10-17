Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.05 and its 200 day moving average is $322.70. The stock has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

