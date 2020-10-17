Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $10.95 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

