Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

