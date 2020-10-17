Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

