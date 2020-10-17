Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 352 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

