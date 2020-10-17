Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) Insider Stephen (Steve) Promnitz Sells 1,818,182 Shares

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) insider Stephen (Steve) Promnitz sold 1,818,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$100,000.01 ($71,428.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lake Resources from $0.73 to $0.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Lake Resources N.L. explores for and develops lithium projects in Argentina. Its flagship projects include the Kachi lithium brine project covering an area of 54,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina; and Olaroz-Cauchari project totaling an area of 19,000 hectares located in Jujuy Province.

