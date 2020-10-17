Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $95,221,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $39,482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock opened at $199.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.26.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

