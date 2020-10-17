Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Major Shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega Acquires 450,000 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,437,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,315,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

