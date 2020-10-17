Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Major Shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega Acquires 450,000 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,437,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,315,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $34.90.
