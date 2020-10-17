Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,350 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $68,608.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $65,023.50.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 519.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.