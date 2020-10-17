Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Kforce stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 102.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 125.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 207,738 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

