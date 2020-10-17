KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.60

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 42678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KB Home from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in KB Home by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in KB Home by 5,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in KB Home by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

