Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,904.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.48.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.