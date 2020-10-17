Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 million.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.