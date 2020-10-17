JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 225.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,818 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59.

