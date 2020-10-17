John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,745.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $52,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

