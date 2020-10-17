Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BofA Securities increased their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

