Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

