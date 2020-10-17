Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 128 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.