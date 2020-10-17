Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.70 and a 200 day moving average of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.