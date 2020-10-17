Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) & PlayAGS (OTCMKTS:AGS) Financial Analysis

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Jason Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jason Industries and PlayAGS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A PlayAGS 0 2 2 0 2.50

PlayAGS has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 190.79%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jason Industries and PlayAGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A PlayAGS $304.71 million 0.39 -$11.75 million ($0.19) -17.42

PlayAGS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% PlayAGS -26.80% -52.74% -7.66%

Volatility & Risk

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PlayAGS beats Jason Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.