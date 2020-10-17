IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Up 6.8%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.15. 2,175,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 789,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $571.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 154.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $8,898,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.