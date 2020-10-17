Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Isuzu Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

ISUZY opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 53.31%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

