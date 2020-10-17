iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,398 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.3% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $107,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.57 and its 200-day moving average is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.