iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

