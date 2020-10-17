iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,186,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

