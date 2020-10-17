iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,782 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $516,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.