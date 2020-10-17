iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 47.0% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $243,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

