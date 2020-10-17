iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

