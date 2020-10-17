iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 555.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 218,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period.

SHV opened at $110.69 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

