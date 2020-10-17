iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

DVY stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

