iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Lessened by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after buying an additional 2,775,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,038,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,572 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,752,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $81.70.

