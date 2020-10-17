iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

