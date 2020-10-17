iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the September 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

