Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

