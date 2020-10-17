Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 402,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 259,108 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 45,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

