Investors Financial Group LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet cut McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

